Police investigate after dog kills another dog

Police in P.E.I. and the P.E.I. Humane Society investigated after a dog was killed by another dog Tuesday in Long Creek, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP said a "pit bull mix-breed" dog broke free from its owner and attacked and killed a Manchester terrier.

The dog was voluntarily forfeited to the P.E.I. Humane Society, where it will be assessed on whether it is a risk to the community, said police.

"As this dog was an out-of-province rescue and new to its owner, it is important for the assessment to be completed," said a release from RCMP.

"If the assessment determines that the animal is unsafe for the community it will be ordered humanely euthanized."

