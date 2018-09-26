Police investigate after dog kills another dog
Police in P.E.I. and the P.E.I. Humane Society investigated after a dog was killed by another dog Tuesday in Long Creek, P.E.I.
Dog was forfeited to humane society where it is being assessed
Queens District RCMP said a "pit bull mix-breed" dog broke free from its owner and attacked and killed a Manchester terrier.
The dog was voluntarily forfeited to the P.E.I. Humane Society, where it will be assessed on whether it is a risk to the community, said police.
"As this dog was an out-of-province rescue and new to its owner, it is important for the assessment to be completed," said a release from RCMP.
"If the assessment determines that the animal is unsafe for the community it will be ordered humanely euthanized."