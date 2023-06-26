PC MLA says P.E.I. dog control legislation needs more teeth

There are renewed calls for P.E.I. to update its Dog Act, with some saying the current act doesn't do enough to protect dogs, owners and victims of dog attacks.

An MLA in eastern P.E.I. is one of the latest people calling for change to the provincial Dog Act after witnessing the aftermath of several people getting attacked by dogs in Kings County.

"I've responded to a number of attacks as a paramedic and they're significant in nature, they're quite traumatic," said Robin Croucher, MLA for Souris-Elmira.

"I realized the act just isn't strong enough. It does not protect the victims of these attacks and it needs to be looked at, it needs to be overhauled."

The act focuses on licensing dogs, at-large dogs and dangerous dogs. It was drafted in the 1970s and hasn't been updated since 2017.

"It's time to modernize it," said Jill Wood, the chief veterinary officer with the Department of Agriculture.

"We'd just like to clarify a few things in there, some definitions and requirements around leashing."

'We want everyone to be safe'

This isn't the first time someone is raising concerns. Gaps were identified in the legislation years ago. The act is meant to cover the entire Island but some rules don't apply to municipalities. This means those areas are responsible for their own dog licensing and enforcement for dogs at large.

"I think that the act has to be a universal act that encompasses the entire province," said Croucher.

"I do not want to see every dog euthanized or taken away from its owner, but I do want to see stiffer penalties for owners of vicious dogs. "

​MLA Robin Croucher with his dog Adley. 'I'm a dog lover. I love dogs and we need to find a balance,' he says. 'Something needs to be looked at, something needs to be done.' (Submitted by Robin Croucher)

According to the P.E.I. Humane Society, data from Animal Protection suggests there has been a slight increase in the number of dog bites since 2019. So far this year, though, numbers are slightly lower than last year.

"I think dog ownership has certainly taken an increase in the last few years and we want everyone to be safe," said Wood.

"We want people to enjoy their pets, but we want people to enjoy their neighbourhoods as well."

New Dog Owners Act

The province is working on new legislation and has been for the last couple of years. The plan is to replace the current act entirely with what is currently called the Dog Owners Act.

"There's gonna be a real focus on safety again, both for Island residents and visitors and pets," said Wood.

"We just want to modernize the act, clarify a few things and really focus on safety."

'I think there's a really great need to protect both the pets, and the people, and dog owners and non-dog owners alike,' says Jill Wood. (CBC)

There are many opinions about what that new legislation should look like. Consultations were first done in 2022.

Because of the amount of feedback in those consultations, the province is planning to do another round this summer.

"It does affect a lot of people. Whether you own a dog or not, this legislation can still affect you," she said.

"There was a lot of interest in it … particularly the leashing aspect, we heard a lot on both sides of that issue."

As for Coucher, he said he thinks the time for consultations has passed.

"The victims that are living with the aftermath of a dog attack, both physically and mentally, it's heartbreaking," he said. "Living through something of this nature, it's beyond comprehension for most of us.

"I don't believe that that there will be any other way than to open this up and reevaluate it and make the necessary amendments."