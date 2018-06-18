Dog who recently had pups found abandoned

The P.E.I. Humane Society is investigating after animal protection officers responded to a call of an abandoned dog near a church in North Carleton on June 16.

It's believed the dog, a black and white Labrador-boxer mix, recently gave birth, but no puppies were found, said Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the humane society.

"It's likely that she has had puppies recently but doesn't appear to be currently lactating," Harkness said. "So she probably has weaned puppies not too long ago."

'She was quite afraid'

Harkness said witnesses reported seeing the dog chase a truck after being dropped off near the church. She said residents had trouble catching the dog.

"She was quite afraid."

The humane society says witnesses reported the dog was dropped off near a church in North Carleton in Prince County. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Humane Society)

Harkness said these types of investigations are rare because if a pet owner can no longer care for an animal, they can drop it off at the humane society instead of abandoning it.

She said anyone who recognizes the dog or has information about the case can call the humane society. All calls are confidential, she said.

Charges could be laid

If there is evidence the dog was abandoned by its owner, charges could be laid under the Animal Welfare Act.

Harkness said the dog will stay in the care of the humane society for five days or until an owner comes forward. If no owner comes forward, then the dog will be checked by a veterinarian and assessed for adoption.

"She seems to be doing well. She's eating and drinking and going for walks with our volunteers."

