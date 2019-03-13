New doctor to take over Doug Tweel's patients by June

A new family doctor will soon be taking over the Charlottetown practice of Dr. Doug Tweel, who retired at the end of December.

Dr. Laura Neumann will start at the end of May, and should be ready to see patients by the first week of June, Health PEI said in an email to CBC.

All of Tweel's patients will be transferred to her, according to Health PEI. Her office will be in the Parkdale Medical Centre on Linden Avenue.

Because she is taking over a full practice, she will not be taking any patients off the provincial registry.

There are currently more than 13,000 Islanders registered on the patient registry waiting for a family doctor.

More P.E.I. news