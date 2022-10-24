Doctor in Alberton leaving practice Nov. 11
1,100 more to be added to P.E.I. patient registry
About 1,100 patients in western P.E.I. will be without a doctor next month.
Dr. Kory Jollymore is leaving his practice in Alberton on Nov. 11, according to Health P.E.I. in an email to CBC News.
He is the fifth doctor to leave their practice on P.E.I. since July.
With no replacement physician or nurse practitioner to take his place, Health P.E.I. is advising Dr. Jollymore's patients to put their names on the province's patient registry by calling 1-855-563-2101 or registering online.
There are already more than 25,800 people on the list.
Patients on the registry list are eligible for virtual care through the free Health P.E.I. Virtual Care Clinic.
Island pharmacists can help with many non-urgent issues, including renewing continuing care prescriptions.
