Fully vaccinated population best defense against COVID-19 variants, Morrison says

Prince Edward Island is on track to have 80 per cent of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated before August ends, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Nearly 54 per cent of P.E.I.'s vaccine eligible population is fully vaccinated, and 88.1 percent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think this is really good news, and we continue to know that the highest percentage of our residents that are fully vaccinated will keep us most protected going into the fall and into the winter, especially with the delta variant becoming the predominant strain," Morrison told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

In light of the COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, Morrison said P.E.I.'s COVID-19 measures are still effective.

"Those who are not fully vaccinated coming in from outside Atlanta Canada do have to isolate for a period of eight days and they're tested on arrival and again at eight days, and we think that that's important."

As back-to-school preparations are beginning, getting children into classrooms safely is a priority, Morrison said.

"It's important that we continue to work with the education system, how we can keep the risk of transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, but how we can really support in-class learning and keep children safe," she said.

"I think in general, we will be trying to go back to school in as normal a way as possible."

