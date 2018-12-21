P.E.I. doctor admits to professional misconduct

Dr. David Ashby has admitted to professional misconduct, involving improper prescriptions and a sexual relationship with a patient.

Ashby, 72, made the admissions to a board of inquiry of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. Friday morning in Charlottetown.

He said he wrote prescriptions without a proper diagnosis to a patient, and had a sexual relationship with that same patient.

The lawyer for the college is requesting Ashby's licence be revoked for at least two years, that he be fined $10,000, and that he pay an additional $30,000 in costs.

The board of inquiry will have its decision Friday afternoon.

