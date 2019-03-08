DME brings back some former staff, resumes production under new ownership

Many former employees of Diversified Metal Engineering returned to the job this week as the Charlottetown company reopened under new ownership.

DME went into receivership last November after the Royal Bank of Canada reported it had defaulted on payments. After shutting its doors for several months, the receiver Alvarez & Marsal, finalized the sale of the business to Dutch company, CIMC Enric Tank & Process.

This week, the new owner reopened the business as DME Process Systems Ltd.

The company's new managing director, Marc de Jong, said a number of former staff — including himself — have returned to production and as the company recovers from receivership it plans to bring on more.

"We've hired a total of 61 people, 20 office staff and we've hired 40 of the hourly workers back," de Jong said.

"We will be hiring on an as-needed basis. So we have quite a bit of workflow that we have to get through right now and as sales start trickling in again, which we hope to happen very soon ... we will be hiring based on our workflow requirement needs."

New executive staff

De Jong said he couldn't talk about the details surrounding how or why DME went into receivership, only that it was the result of challenges with some of the company's acquisitions and difficulties with a former equity partner.

He said DME has a new executive staff at the Charlottetown location and the former owner, Peter Toombs, will not be returning to the company.

"We owe a great deal to Peter. Peter did found this company and the DME brand and has built a brand that's globally recognized. But he has moved on into his other businesses," de Jong said.

David Van den Berg, head of business development for the new owner, said its goal is to keep DME running as it was before receivership and rebuild relationships with clients.

"That is the focus that we have, making sure that these guys are doing what they do, enjoy what they do, but however also bring the products to the market in a historic, quality, good way," Van den Berg said.

The company will also put new policies in place to protect the financial interests of its customers moving forward, like bank guarantees or escrow agreements, to ensure nothing like this happens again, de Jong added.

"Obviously we need to regain the trust from our customers," Van den Berg said. "It might take some time, however the ambition is to come back in, in a strong position that they had previously on the market and with that growth in mind obviously that will also imply potential opportunities for people in employment here."

Expansion opportunities moving forward

CIMC Enric Tank & Process, designs and builds equipment for the beverage and liquid food industries, including craft brewing systems. It has offices across Europe, China and the United States and owns brands like Ziemann Holvrieka and Briggs, which are leaders in brewing equipment worldwide, de Jong said.

"You're going to see a lot of new innovations coming out of our facility now, because our partners again, Briggs and Ziemann Holvrieka are very innovative companies, those will now be able to trickle down into our product offerings," de Jong said.

De Jong said he's confident in the financial stability DME will have under the ownership. He said moving forward, the new ownership will also allow DME to set up offices in Europe and China.

"We've eliminated a lot of the overhead and you're going to see a very efficiently run factory here that will help us retain the margins we require to make sure we do not go into receivership again."

DME's Charlottetown operation will be CEPT's first location in Canada and the company's first manufacturing facility in North America.

