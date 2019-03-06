Charlottetown microbrew equipment manufacturer reopening

Diversified Metal Engineering, a decades old craft brewing equipment manufacturer in Charlottetown that went into receivership last fall, is reopening under new ownership.

CIMC Enric Tank & Process B.V. (CETP), a subsidiary of CIMC ENRIC Holdings, has completed its purchase of the company, and it will reopen under the name DME Process Systems.

In a news release, CETP, which is based in the Netherlands, said many employees have returned to work and the Charlottetown facility is fully operational as of Wednesday.

"The DME Group brings us an experienced team as well as a great customer base, which allows us to further increase our presence in North America," said CETP CEO Ko Brink.

DME Process Systems, which is a new company, will continue to serve the customers of the DME, and manufacture the DME and Newlands brands.

DME was founded in 1991, and had customers all over the world..

More P.E.I. news