Skills PEI working with DME employees on career options

About 95 employees of Diversified Metal Engineering showed up to a private information meeting held by Skills PEI on Friday.

DME went into receivership Nov. 26, leaving the future uncertain for the 150 employees at its P.E.I. operation.

Skills PEI offers transitional support services for people who have been affected by company closures and layoffs.

Blair Aitken of Skills PEI says they will be holding a private job fair for the affected DME employees on Monday. They are expecting about 20 employers at the fair, some whom have already been asking about the skilled workers.

"We'll work with the other service providers like career development services to ensure that they have a path to follow, either for further training for further employment, whatever their decision is," Aitken said.

'Informed decision'

"There is a number of options we know that they have open to them. They need to make a decision, so we want them to be able to make an informed decision."

Blair Aitken, service delivery manager with Skills PEI, says DME workers have a number of options available to them. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

DME is a P.E.I.-based company that builds brewing systems for the craft beer industry. It also makes stainless steel products for other industries. It had been in business for 27 years.

It also has 100 employees at its location in Abbotsford, B.C.

Owed bank $18M

According to documents filed in P.E.I. Supreme Court by the Royal Bank of Canada, DME owed the bank $18,100,924.38, as of Nov. 22, 2018.

The receiver, Alvarez & Marsal, said it plans to sell the business as a going concern with the hope of finding a buyer to reopen the company, and that it would be calling some workers back to complete projects.

The receiver said it will be paying employees owed wages and accrued vacation.

