P.E.I.- created divorce workbook gaining global interest

A new workbook created to help divorcing couples is generating interest not only on P.E.I. but around the world.

The workbook was created on P.E.I. by lawyer and mediator Jacinta Gallant of the Waterstone Law Group.

A family lawyer for 26 years, she said her workbook called Our Family in Two Homes has helped her own clients work through some of the issues associated with separation and divorce.

"I've seen the challenges that families go through trying to address the legal, financial, practical and really, let's be honest, emotional aspects of separation."

Gallant said people have expectations that divorce is all about the law, but there is much more.

"I created the workbook so that people would have a combination of questions that they can reflect on about how their family will transition to two homes."

What is in the book?

The workbook also contains information about laws relevant to divorce or specific family situations.

She said because clients can do groundwork at home with the workbook it also allows families and individuals to save on legal fees.

Interest from around the world

Gallant said she created the workbook in 2018 and has been using it with her own clients since November. Now word is spreading.

She said after developing the workbook she partnered with Insight Studio for marketing assistance. She has found markets in Japan, Europe and North America through social media.

"In the last six months I've had either licensing arrangements or we're in the process of working out licensing arrangements all across Canada … in two states and Australia and Hong Kong."

Gallant notes there is also interest in Scotland and England. Lawyers around the world are inquiring about the workbook and want to use it as a tool with clients as well.

