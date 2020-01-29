Lack of diversity in P.E.I. federal election 'disappointing' for BIPOC community

Prince Edward Island has a full slate of candidates from various federal parties for the upcoming election, and every party has one thing in common — none of them is running anything but candidates who are white.

"It's not a shock to me, it's not very surprising," says Danté Bazard, the first Black commissioner on the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission and a founding member of BIPOC USHR, a non-profit which provides support and advocacy for Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) on P.E.I. He was also tapped earlier this week to head P.E.I.'s new anti-racism committee.

"The majority of the population is a white population on P.E.I. So, statistically speaking the political parties are going to look like the demographic within that populous," he said.

"It's also disappointing too because we do have a growing diverse population so I would have expected at least some representation of the BIPOC community."

Bazard said there needs to be more outreach to the BIPOC community by political parties on the Island and more mentorship opportunities.

Bazard says if people don’t see others who look like them in political spaces it makes that much more difficult for those people to see themselves running in an election. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Even if those issues are addressed, Bazard said, work must be done to retain racially-diverse Islanders so they can actually vote or run in elections.

"I'm a permanent resident and I can't vote," he said. "There should be some push, which there has been in other provinces, to champion municipal PR [permanent resident] voting. So I think that needs to be championed too in order to get more BIPOC persons into voting, into politics."

Representation also plays a big role. Bazard said if people don't see others who look like them in political spaces it makes that much more difficult for those people to see themselves running in an election.

One of the biggest things which could help break down barriers is changing the way in which politicians engage with BIPOC populations, says Sweta Daboo, executive director for the P.E.I. Coalition for Women In Government.

"There has been so far an inability for politicians and parties to meet people where they are at, and you know, figuring out what are those organizations or where are those gathering where BIPOC folks are more likely to be present, and engage with them in a meaningful way," she said.

'Last election we only had five women candidates so this is a step up,' says Sweta Daboo, executive director for the P.E.I. Coalition for Women In Government. Six of the 21 people running in this election are women. (Submitted by Sweta Daboo)

It's not an easy road for women wanting to run for politics on the Island either, Daboo said.

Out of the 21 federal candidates running in the upcoming election, six are women — making up 28.5 per cent of those running. Four of the six women are running for the NDP.

Sometimes you might think, are they not taking me seriously because I am brown? Or are they not taking me seriously because I am a woman? — Sweta Daboo

"For the first time we have an all-woman slate running with the NDP, and we have two candidates in the Greens. Last election we only had five women candidates, so this is a step up," she said.

While it is good to have more women running, Daboo said it's also important to consider the riding they are running in.

"Typically when we talk about winnable ridings, a winnable riding for a party is, you know, a riding they have won in previous elections or have lost fewer than five points," she said.

"Looking at the candidates that we have now, the women candidates, then none of these ridings would qualify as being winnable for them."

The NDP is running this full slate of candidates who are all women. Lisa Bradshaw, left, is running in Egmont; Michelle Neill in Malpeque; Margaret Andrade in Charlottetown; and Lynne Thiele is running in Cardigan. (Herb Dickieson)

Daboo said across Canada in 2019, about 42 per cent of candidates were women. That number is up one per cent for 2021 — but she would like to see that increase further.

She said with a snap election, and many women taking on more caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic, women simply may not have the time nor the income they once had to fund a campaign.

Daboo is a BIPOC woman, and said that can present its own set of challenges when it comes to politics.

"Sometimes you might think, are they not taking me seriously because I am brown? Or are they not taking me seriously because I am a woman? That can get a little tricky."

One thing encouraging Daboo and Bazard is that more BIPOC advocacy groups have become more visible on P.E.I. over the past few years including BIPOC USHR and The Black Cultural Society. As those groups continue to increase engagement, Daboo said it makes her feel hopeful for the future BIPOC representation in Island elections.