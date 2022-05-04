DiverseCity Festival looking to get back 'really nice vibe' after 2 years of pandemic restrictions

The DiverseCity Festival will return to its pre-pandemic format this summer, with lots of multicultural entertainment, food and people, if all goes according to plan.

The festival was offered virtually in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, while last in-person gatherings of just 100 or 150 people took place.

This year, the festival will be held in five communities across the Island, with no limit on crowd sizes.

Festival manager Mark Carr-Rollitt said big crowds in Charlottetown are anticipated.

"It's going to be amazing. I mean, one of the great things is standing at one end or the other of Queen Street and just seeing it packed full of people, and everyone's having a good time and there's just a really nice vibe on the street. And, you know, the city's full and businesses are hopping. And I think that's what we're all hoping for this year. So that's what we planned for."

Carr-Rollitt said 2022 is the 75th year of India's independence, and to mark the occasion, the Indian consul-general will be in attendance.

The festival will be held on five separate dates in June and July in Charlottetown, Three Rivers, Alberton, Evangeline and Summerside.