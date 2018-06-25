DiverseCity celebrates differences, brings people together

The first of three DiverseCity multicultural street festivals scheduled for this year on P.E.I. was in Charlottetown Sunday.

The cultural event closed down part of the downtown to traffic and had vendors and exhibitors set up in the street.

The stage featured a wide variety of musicians. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

P.E.I. groups and people with different cultural backgrounds set up stalls to talk and share about different experiences and lifestyles.

In addition to what was happening on the stage, the event included some more impromptu demonstrations. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

There were stations selling foods from around the world and cultural performances showcasing international talents.

As the skies began to clear, the streets became crowded. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"It basically gives people a better understanding of the world," said Nkine Bissong, who was with a group showcasing Nigerian fashion.

"Events like this are very important to bridge that gap and make everybody know that we may be different but we are very similar. We are all basically the same."

Several booths had colourful fabrics on display. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The next DiverseCity event will be held in Montague on July 15, with the final cultural street festival taking place in Alberton on July 22.

Prince Edward Islanders proudly displayed their cultural heritage. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

