How Diva Day in Charlottetown aims to keep Kenyan girls in school

A group of female actors and artists is holding a fundraiser Friday in Charlottetown aimed at helping school girls in Kenya continue their education when they have their period.

Diva Day in Charlottetown is an extension of an event launched in Toronto by actress Malindi Ayienga last year. Ayienga purchased 170 menstrual cups for high school girls with the money from the first Diva Day in Toronto, and delivered them to Butere Girls High School in Butere, Kenya.

This year's Toronto event raised $6,500, and Charlottetown organizer Melissa MacKenzie hopes to top that up to $10,000 with the Charlottetown event.

We can ensure that they continue their education. — Melissa MacKenzie

MacKenzie said girls in Kenya often stop going to school because they lack access to resources school girls in the West might take for granted.

"Many girls tend to miss school and then drop out completely because they can't afford any sort of sanitary pads or tampons," she said.

"By providing them with a Diva Cup, which is reusable for up to 10 years, we can ensure that they continue their education and then prosper."

MacKenzie, who plays Josie Pye in Anne and Gilbert at The Guild, will also perform at the event along with all the women from the show. They will be joined by cast members of the Confederation Centre Young Company, the Confederation Players, and Tara MacLean.

The Diva Day Cabaret is Friday night at The Guild in Charlottetown.

More P.E.I. news