CBC hosting town hall with District 10 byelection candidates

CBC P.E.I. is hosting a virtual town hall with the four candidates for the provincial byelection in District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe.

The event is being livestreamed here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Topics will include a mix of local and provincial issues, including COVID-19 and the province's approach to it, and balancing rural and urban needs within the district.

Zac Murphy, from left, Zack Bell, Lynne Thiele and Chris van Ouwerkerk participate in the District 10 town hall Tuesday night at the Baptist Community Centre in Sherwood. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

The candidates for the Nov. 2 byelection are, alphabetically by last name:

Zack Bell, Progressive Conservative Party

Zac Murphy, Liberal Party

Lynne Thiele, NDP

Chris van Ouwerkerk, Green Party

The District 10 seat became vacant when Liberal MLA Robert Mitchell announced his resignation last month.

The Prince Edward Island Progressive Conservatives under Dennis King currently hold a minority government, with 13 seats. The Greens under Peter Bevan-Baker have eight and the Liberals five, as they continue the process to choose a new leader.

The P.E.I. New Democrats have no seats in the legislature, and leader Joe Byrne stepped down this summer.

A win for the PCs would give the party 14 seats in the 27-seat legislature, a slim majority.

Residents of the district who are Canadian citizens, at least 18 years of age, and residents of PEI since at least April 6 can vote. Advance polls will be open this Saturday, Oct. 24, as well as Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 30.

