Here are the nominated candidates running in the P.E.I. election — so far
As nominations take place, more names will be added
With Prince Edward Island's next provincial election officially announced for April 23, you may want to know which district you live in and which candidates are currently nominated to run in your district.
To find out what district you're in, plug in your address here and it will tell you all the details.
Here's a breakdown of the 27 districts across Prince Edward Island and the candidates currently nominated for each party sorted alphabetically by party name.
Where applicable, the incumbent in each district is indicated.
Keep in mind, there are still many candidates to be nominated in districts across P.E.I. Once a person is officially nominated they will be added.
District 1: Souris-Elmira
Green Party: Boyd Leard
Liberal Party: Tommy Kickham
NDP: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Colin LaVie (Incumbent)
District 2: Georgetown-Pownal
Green Party: Susan Hartley
Liberal Party: Kevin Doyle
New Democratic Party: Edith Perry
Progressive Conservative Party: Steven Myers (Incumbent)
District 3: Montague-Kilmuir
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Daphne Griffin
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Cory Deagle
District 4: Belfast-Murray River
Green Party: Matthew Keeping
Liberal Party: Ian MacPherson
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Darlene Compton (Incumbent)
District 5: Mermaid-Stratford
Green Party: Michelle Beaton
Liberal Party: Randy Cooper
New Democratic Party: Lawrence Millar
Progressive Conservative Party: Mary Ellen McInnis
District 6: Stratford-Keppoch
Green Party: Josh Weale
Liberal Party: David Dunphy
New Democratic Party: Lynn Thiele
Progressive Conservative Party: James Aylward (Incumbent)
District 7: Morell-Donagh
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Susan Myers
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Sidney MacEwen (Incumbent)
District 8: Stanhope-Marshfield
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: TBD
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Bloyce Thompson
District 9: Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park
Green Party: Josh Underhay
Liberal Party: Karen Lavers
New Democratic Party: Gordon Gay
Progressive Conservative Party: Sarah Stewart-Clark
District 10: Charlottetown-Winsloe
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Robert Mitchell (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Mike Gillis
District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere
Green Party: Hannah Bell (Incumbent)
Liberal Party: Roxanne Carter-Thompson
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Ron Carragher
District 12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park
Green Party: Karla Bernard
Liberal Party: Richard Brown (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Joe Byrne
Progressive Conservative Party: Tim Keizer
District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton
Green Party: Ole Hammarlund
Liberal Party: Jordan Brown (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 14: Charlottetown-West Royalty
Green Party: Gavin Hall
Liberal Party: Gord McNeilly
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Angus Birt
District 15: Brackley-Hunter River
Green Party: Greg Bradley
Liberal Party: Windsor Wight
New Democratic Party: Leah-Jane Hayward
Progressive Conservative Party: Dennis King
Independent: Bush Dumville (Incumbent)
District 16: Cornwall-Meadowbank
Green Party: Ellen Jones
Liberal Party: Heath MacDonald (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point
Green Party: Peter Bevan-Baker (Incumbent)
Liberal Party: Judy MacNevin
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Kris Currie
District 18: Rustico-Emerald
Green Party: Colin Jeffrey
Liberal Party: TBD
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Brad Trivers (Incumbent)
District 19: Borden-Kinkora
Green Party: Matthew MacFarlane
Liberal Party: Jamie Stride
New Democratic Party: Joan Gauvin
Progressive Conservative Party: Jamie Fox (Incumbent)
District 20: Kensington-Malpeque
Green Party: Matthew J. MacKay
Liberal Party: TBD
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: Matthew MacKay (Incumbent)
District 21: Summerside-Wilmot
Green Party: Lynne Lund
Liberal Party: Chris Palmer (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 22: Summerside-South Drive
Green Party: Steve Howard
Liberal Party: Tina Mundy (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Garth Oatway
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 23: Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke
Green Party: Trish Atlass
Liberal Party: Paula Biggar (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Robin Enman
Progressive Conservative Party: Hilton MacLennan
District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche
Green Party: Nick Arsenault
Liberal Party: Sonny Gallant (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: TBD
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 25: O'Leary-Inverness
Green Party: Jason Charette
Liberal Party: Rob Henderson (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Herb Dickieson
Progressive Conservative Party: TBD
District 26: Alberton-Bloomfield
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Pat Murphy (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Michelle Arsenault
Progressive Conservative Party: Ernie Hudson
District 27: Tignish-Palmer Road
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Hal Perry (Incumbent)
New Democratic Party: Dale Ryan
Progressive Conservative Party: Melissa Handrahan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.