Here are the nominated candidates running in the P.E.I. election — so far

With Prince Edward Island's next provincial election officially announced for April 23, you may want to know which district you live in and which candidates are currently nominated to run in your district.

To find out what district you're in, plug in your address here and it will tell you all the details.

Here's a breakdown of the 27 districts across Prince Edward Island and the candidates currently nominated for each party sorted alphabetically by party name.

Where applicable, the incumbent in each district is indicated.

Keep in mind, there are still many candidates to be nominated in districts across P.E.I. Once a person is officially nominated they will be added.

District 1: Souris-Elmira

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Boyd Leard

Liberal Party: Tommy Kickham

NDP: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Colin LaVie (Incumbent)

District 2: Georgetown-Pownal

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Susan Hartley

Liberal Party: Kevin Doyle

New Democratic Party: Edith Perry

Progressive Conservative Party: Steven Myers (Incumbent)

District 3: Montague-Kilmuir

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Daphne Griffin

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Cory Deagle

District 4: Belfast-Murray River

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Matthew Keeping

Liberal Party: Ian MacPherson

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Darlene Compton (Incumbent)

District 5: Mermaid-Stratford

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Michelle Beaton

Liberal Party: Randy Cooper

New Democratic Party: Lawrence Millar

Progressive Conservative Party: Mary Ellen McInnis

District 6: Stratford-Keppoch

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Josh Weale

Liberal Party: David Dunphy

New Democratic Party: Lynn Thiele

Progressive Conservative Party: James Aylward (Incumbent)

District 7: Morell-Donagh

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Susan Myers

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Sidney MacEwen (Incumbent)

District 8: Stanhope-Marshfield

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: TBD

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Bloyce Thompson

District 9: Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Josh Underhay

Liberal Party: Karen Lavers

New Democratic Party: Gordon Gay

Progressive Conservative Party: Sarah Stewart-Clark

District 10: Charlottetown-Winsloe

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Robert Mitchell (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Mike Gillis

District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Hannah Bell (Incumbent)

Liberal Party: Roxanne Carter-Thompson

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Ron Carragher

District 12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Karla Bernard

Liberal Party: Richard Brown (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Joe Byrne

Progressive Conservative Party: Tim Keizer

District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Ole Hammarlund

Liberal Party: Jordan Brown (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 14: Charlottetown-West Royalty

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Gavin Hall

Liberal Party: Gord McNeilly

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Angus Birt

District 15: Brackley-Hunter River

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Greg Bradley

Liberal Party: Windsor Wight

New Democratic Party: Leah-Jane Hayward

Progressive Conservative Party: Dennis King

Independent: Bush Dumville (Incumbent)

District 16: Cornwall-Meadowbank

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Ellen Jones

Liberal Party: Heath MacDonald (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Peter Bevan-Baker (Incumbent)

Liberal Party: Judy MacNevin

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Kris Currie

District 18: Rustico-Emerald

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Colin Jeffrey

Liberal Party: TBD

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Brad Trivers (Incumbent)

District 19: Borden-Kinkora

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Matthew MacFarlane

Liberal Party: Jamie Stride

New Democratic Party: Joan Gauvin

Progressive Conservative Party: Jamie Fox (Incumbent)

District 20: Kensington-Malpeque

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Matthew J. MacKay

Liberal Party: TBD

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: Matthew MacKay (Incumbent)

District 21: Summerside-Wilmot

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Lynne Lund

Liberal Party: Chris Palmer (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 22: Summerside-South Drive

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Steve Howard

Liberal Party: Tina Mundy (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Garth Oatway

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 23: Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Trish Atlass

Liberal Party: Paula Biggar (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Robin Enman

Progressive Conservative Party: Hilton MacLennan

District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Nick Arsenault

Liberal Party: Sonny Gallant (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: TBD

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 25: O'Leary-Inverness

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: Jason Charette

Liberal Party: Rob Henderson (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Herb Dickieson

Progressive Conservative Party: TBD

District 26: Alberton-Bloomfield

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Pat Murphy (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Michelle Arsenault

Progressive Conservative Party: Ernie Hudson

District 27: Tignish-Palmer Road

(Elections PEI)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Hal Perry (Incumbent)

New Democratic Party: Dale Ryan

Progressive Conservative Party: Melissa Handrahan