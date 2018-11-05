Today is election day in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park

The 27th member of the P.E.I. Legislature will be elected Monday, after the vote in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park was deferred from the April 23 general election.

The vote was put off when Green candidate Josh Underhay died on April 19.

The District 9 election was rescheduled. The Greens and also the PCs put forward new candidates, while the Liberals and NDP kept the candidates they had declared prior to the election being deferred.

John Andrew, Green Party.

Gordon Gay, NDP.

Natalie Jameson, Progressive Conservative.

Karen Lavers, Liberal.

Polls will be open between at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Elections PEI says nearly 1,400 people, 34 per cent of those eligible, cast their vote during advance polls.

Elections staff say they will begin counting advance polls by 3 p.m., and they expect to release those first results shortly after the polls close.

The April 23 election resulted in the first minority government in P.E.I. history. The Progressive Conservatives won the most seats with 12, the Greens eight, and the Liberals six. Whatever the result of the District 9 election, the balance of power in the legislature will not change.

