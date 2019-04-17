The 'three-horse race' in Summerside's District 21
Liberal incumbent says voters are excited about his party's accomplishments
All of the candidates in District 21 Summerside-Wilmot have political backgrounds. Two have held office. The other two have run before.
However when asked if he thinks his district will be one to watch on election night, Liberal incumbent Chris Palmer simply says "No."
Palmer says what he's hearing from voters is that they are pleased with the status quo.
"I think people are really excited about the growth that we're seeing in Summerside, how the economy is growing, how our tax base is growing, and how we're able to provide more supports for people that live here in Summerside," he said.
Palmer won the seat in a 2016 byelection, after former Liberal cabinet minister Janice Sherry stepped down.
Everybody's saying it's a dogfight.— Tyler DesRoches , PC candidate
The district has been Liberal since 2007 — prior to that, it was held by the PCs for over a decade.
And while Palmer won his seat comfortably in 2016, his Liberal predecessor won her seat by a slim margin in 2015.
'This time it's possible'
Palmer's opponents think there's room to break in. They say what they're hearing at the doorstep is that voters in District 21, now more than ever, are open to change.
Green candidate Lynne Lund ran against Palmer in that 2016 byelection — and lost by 472 votes — but said this time, there's a sense that District 21 is too close to call.
"What I do know from what we're hearing at the doors is that this time it's possible," said Lund, an entrepreneur and community organizer who has run both federally and provincially in the past, and is deputy leader of the Green Party of P.E.I.
"And that in and of itself is profound from my perspective. We are hearing from so many people who are excited not just to vote Green but to take lawn signs, to volunteer to come out and help to contribute in small and big ways.... What we know is that there's an appetite for change."
Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler DesRoches said after more than a decade of Liberal representation in the district, he's also hearing about change at the doorstep, but said there are different opinions on which of the candidates will be the face of that change.
'Dogfight' says PC candidate
"Everybody's saying it's a dogfight," said DesRoches. The PC candidate served on Summerside city council from 2014-2018, is a volunteer firefighter and also active in local sports.
"When you're on social media you see a lot.... It's a three-horse race and I do believe that if we just keep pounding the pavement and get in to the doors that we can throw our neck in front," he said.
NDP candidate Paulette Halupa isn't expecting to win the seat — but is hoping the thirst for change she's hearing from constituents will translate into some growth in support for her party in the district.
"I ran eight years back and it was a whole different feel at the doors," said Halupa.
"The last time around people were just — 'Well, it's probably going to be Liberal or it's probably going to be PC', now it's like — 'I'm going to find out what's happening and then I'll make my decision.'"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.