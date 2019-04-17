The 'three-horse race' in Summerside's District 21

All of the candidates in District 21 Summerside-Wilmot have political backgrounds. Two have held office. The other two have run before.

However when asked if he thinks his district will be one to watch on election night, Liberal incumbent Chris Palmer simply says "No."

Palmer says what he's hearing from voters is that they are pleased with the status quo.

Chris Palmer, District 21 Liberal incumbent, says he doesn't feel District 21 is one to watch and that residents are happy with the work he's done. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I think people are really excited about the growth that we're seeing in Summerside, how the economy is growing, how our tax base is growing, and how we're able to provide more supports for people that live here in Summerside," he said.

Palmer won the seat in a 2016 byelection, after former Liberal cabinet minister Janice Sherry stepped down.

Everybody's saying it's a dogfight. — Tyler DesRoches , PC candidate

The district has been Liberal since 2007 — prior to that, it was held by the PCs for over a decade.

And while Palmer won his seat comfortably in 2016, his Liberal predecessor won her seat by a slim margin in 2015.

'This time it's possible'

Palmer's opponents think there's room to break in. They say what they're hearing at the doorstep is that voters in District 21, now more than ever, are open to change.

Green candidate Lynne Lund ran against Palmer in that 2016 byelection — and lost by 472 votes — but said this time, there's a sense that District 21 is too close to call.

District 21 Green Party candidate Lynne Lund is encouraged by the number of people asking for Green signs and volunteering. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"What I do know from what we're hearing at the doors is that this time it's possible," said Lund, an entrepreneur and community organizer who has run both federally and provincially in the past, and is deputy leader of the Green Party of P.E.I.

"And that in and of itself is profound from my perspective. We are hearing from so many people who are excited not just to vote Green but to take lawn signs, to volunteer to come out and help to contribute in small and big ways.... What we know is that there's an appetite for change."

District 21 PC candidate Tyler DesRoches says the district is a 'dogfight' and thinks his competitive nature will put him on top. (Jessica Doria-Brown/ CBC)

Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler DesRoches said after more than a decade of Liberal representation in the district, he's also hearing about change at the doorstep, but said there are different opinions on which of the candidates will be the face of that change.

'Dogfight' says PC candidate

"Everybody's saying it's a dogfight," said DesRoches. The PC candidate served on Summerside city council from 2014-2018, is a volunteer firefighter and also active in local sports.

"When you're on social media you see a lot.... It's a three-horse race and I do believe that if we just keep pounding the pavement and get in to the doors that we can throw our neck in front," he said.

NDP candidate Paulette Halupa isn't expecting to win the seat — but is hoping the thirst for change she's hearing from constituents will translate into some growth in support for her party in the district.

District 21 NDP candidate Paulette Halupa says district residents are ready for a change and is happy to see people considering all candidates. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I ran eight years back and it was a whole different feel at the doors," said Halupa.

"The last time around people were just — 'Well, it's probably going to be Liberal or it's probably going to be PC', now it's like — 'I'm going to find out what's happening and then I'll make my decision.'"

