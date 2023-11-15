P.E.I. PCs set date set for Borden-Kinkora byelection

Residents in Borden-Kinkora, will select a new MLA to represent them in the P.E.I. legislature on Feb. 5.

The governing Progressive Conservatives set the date after choosing Carmen Reeves as their candidate during a nomination meeting Tuesday night at Amherst Cove Consolidated School in Borden-Carleton.

The need for a byelection was triggered after the district's former MLA, Jamie Fox, resigned his seat so he could run for the federal Conservatives in the Malpeque riding.

No federal election has been called yet, but it must be held before Oct. 20, 2025.

In addition to Reeves, other candidates in the byelection include Matt MacFarlane for the Greens and Karen Morton for NDP. The Opposition Liberals have not yet nominated a candidate, although the party announced Wednesday morning that there is a candidate seeking the nomination.

King had said he wanted a new MLA elected in District 19 before the spring sitting of the legislative assembly, which is currently due to start Feb. 27.