What you need to know about today's District 16 byelection

It's election day for P.E.I.'s District 16, Cornwall-Meadowbank.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there are four candidates running.

Larry Hale, NDP.

Jane MacIsaac, Liberal.

Todd MacLean, Green.

Mark McLane, Progressive Conservative.

The byelection is to replace former Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald, who moved into federal politics, and it is the third single-district election since the general election in 2019.

The general election gave the Progressive Conservatives and Dennis King a minority government. The Tories won the following two single-district elections, a deferred election in District 9 and a byelection in District 10, giving Premier Dennis King a majority government.

As this byelection follows the resignation of a Liberal MLA, the Progressive Conservative majority is not under threat. The party will continue to hold at least 14 of the 27 seats in the legislature. The Green Party has eight, and the Liberals the remaining four occupied seats.

The Liberals have the most at stake in this byelection.

Cornwall-Meadowbank has been Liberal since the district was created in 1996, and the area was entirely Liberal for a decade before that. The party is in a rebuilding mode, having been reduced from government to third-party status in 2019.

If the Green Party can win the seat, they can sell that win as evidence it has replaced the Liberals as the second party in the province.

The Tories, of course, would love further vindication of their government by taking a hat trick in single-district elections since the general election.

The NDP have performed poorly in recent elections, but a strong showing in District 16 could give the party momentum as it looks ahead to a general election in 2023.