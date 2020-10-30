Meet Zack Bell: The Progressive Conservative candidate for the District 10 byelection

Zack Bell has many titles: coach, dad and, most recently, the Progressive Conservative candidate in the upcoming District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

After spending several years working with community groups, he said he's running because he wants to help out on a bigger scale.

"We try to stress this to our kids as much as possible," said Bell.

"There is no better reward than helping someone out in whatever situation it is."

Father and minor hockey coach

Growing up, hockey was a big part of Bell's life. He also used to work in private radio, then marketing. Now he works in sales for an oil energy company.

"I think one of my main skills is I'm a very personable person. I love talking to people, I love listening to people."

Zack Bell with his wife Ashley and their two children, Sophia and Harrison. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

Due to COVID-19, Bell said he has opted out of going door-to-door to campaign. Instead, he said he's been speaking with residents over the phone or through email.

"I do believe Dr. Heather Morrison has done a great job in leading the province," said Bell. "It was her recommendation to not go door-to-door if possible."

But Bell said he does visit with voters on request.

Education and mental health

When it comes to the top two issues Bell would like to tackle, he said mental health and education at both West Royalty and Sherwood elementary schools.

Bell said the first question he often gets asked is about the status of the Sherwood school.

"I tell them I've got good news on that front," he said. "Tenders are out right now. Government is hoping to start this in the spring."

Bell says the expansion for West Royalty Elementary 'is something the residents have pushed for and it's something that really does have to happen.' (Laura Meader/CBC News)

As for the expansion at West Royalty Elementary, Bell said both his children attend the school and he is confident the government will follow through with its plans.

"It's a great school. It can, of course, be better," he said.

"That's kind of what I want to do if I'm fortunate enough to become the voice for the district is to make sure that it does happen."

Regarding mental health and addiction, Bell said he thinks the pandemic has heightened the issues and wants "to make sure that people are aware that there are services for them."

And as the byelection nears, Bell said he will continue reaching out to the residents right until the finish.

"That is why I put my name forward, is to help out in even a grander scale,'' he said.

"I wouldn't be much of a politician if I didn't say that I hope you would consider Zack Bell as a possible candidate when you head to the poll."

