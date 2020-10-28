Meet Zac Murphy: The Liberal candidate for the District 10 byelection

Zac Murphy, the Liberal candidate for the upcoming District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection, is the youngest candidate running at 29 years old.

Murphy said he brings a fresh, youthful perspective to the table, something he thinks a lot of people are excited about.

"A lot of young people are involved in this campaign, myself included," said Murphy.

"I think it's been a breath of fresh air for the residents of this district."

Raised in Winsloe

Murphy was raised in Winsloe and attended West Royalty Elementary. He said he's running because he wanted to give back to the community he grew up in.

"It's been quite eye-opening actually to learn about some of these issues I may not have known about before."

Someone once told me the voters are always right so they'll end up with what they wanted and hopefully that's me. — Zac Murphy, Liberal candidate

So far, Murphy said he's been to every door in the district — and is now visiting some for a second time.

"The only way you can truly understand what the actual issues are in the district, is by getting out there and speaking to the residents," he said.

"We're wearing masks obviously, we're carrying around hand sanitizer and sanitizing between each house, we're not entering anyone's home."

Murphy works as a financial advisor. He was also part of a youth retention advisory board, helped write a report on affordable housing for youth and sat on a micro-grant selection committee that funded community projects in Charlottetown.

School improvements and mental health

When asked about the top two issues he wants to address, Murphy said school expansions and concerns around addiction and mental health.

Murphy said parents have been confused and disappointed with the current government's decisions regarding certain school projects — specifically West Royalty and Sherwood elementary schools.

"The West Royalty school expansion, the province could provide some clarity as to where this actually stands," said Murphy.

"What's most important is that the project does go ahead. The students at that school are in desperate need of it."

'I think the residents and the kids that go to [Sherwood Elementary] are in great need of some new infrastructure,' says Zac Murphy. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

In terms of addiction and mental health, Murphy said lack of access is a problem he's been hearing about on almost every doorstep.

"It seems to be an issue that touches almost every family whether it's directly or indirectly," he said.

"Families seem to have someone or know someone or have someone in their own family that is affected."

Heading into election day, Murphy said he thinks it's going to be a close race but he is optimistic.

"Someone once told me the voters are always right so they'll end up with what they wanted," he said.

"And hopefully, that's me."

