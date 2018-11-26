RCMP arrest Kings County man after gun incident at his home

RCMP officers responded to a call Monday morning about a distressed man holding a rifle at his home in Kings County.

Officers arrived at the scene, and blocked off roads leading to the home. When police arrived the man was in his yard with a gun, but then went back into his home.

Other people who were in the home at the time were then able to leave, unharmed.

Five RCMP officers negotiated with the man, said Chris Gunn, operations sergeant for Kings District of the RCMP. The negotiating process took about an hour before the man surrendered peacefully to police.

The man was not threatening others in the home, Gunn said.

Officers recovered several legal firearms from the home and an investigation is underway.

No one was injured and the man is currently in custody. He's charged with reckless use of a firearm.

