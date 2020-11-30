Displaced left a turn for the better, engineer says

The new displaced left turn intersection on St. Peters Road in Charlottetown is officially open and running smoothly, officials say.

After a few delays, the traffic cones for the new turning lanes along the bypass were removed at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Vehicles were then able to fully use the interchange as officials fine tuned the timing for the lights.

Vehicles turning left from the bypass to St. Peters Road stop at a set of lights just before the main intersection, then cross over to the opposite side of the road into an exclusive left-turn lane. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Weekday commuters experienced the displaced left turn for the first time Monday morning.

Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for for the Department of Transportation, said there have been no issues in the first two days.

"It appears to be operating just as it's designed, moving a lot of traffic through here without delays," he said. "A lot of people did a lot of work on this project and it's good to see it open and operational."

The new traffic pattern was supposed to be in use in mid-October, but was delayed by the non-arrival of key equipment.

She's the first! PEI Video 0:40 Dominique Chouinard describes being the first to drive through the displaced left intersection. (John Robertson/CBC) 0:40

