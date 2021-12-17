Advocates call pilot program a good start in fighting discrimination in P.E.I. schools

Anti-discrimination advocates are welcoming a new pilot program in P.E.I. meant to promote a more inclusive school environment.

Three months ago, the Public Schools Branch launched a program focused on educating students and staff at five schools about racism, transphobia, homophobia and other types of discrimination.

The program sets up weekly meetings with a rotation of members from the Black Cultural Society, the PEERS Alliance and Beyond The Brim so that people at schools have a safe place to discuss these issues.

Alan Scott, youth program coordinator with the PEERS Alliance, said the pilot is a step in the right direction towards a more inclusive environment for students.

He said P.E.I. is in need of such initiatives, particularly in light of the recent high-profile incidents of homophobia and racism involving Island youth.

"I think it highlights the issues that a lot of students are going through," he said. "But it's just the tip of the iceberg of what a lot of students are dealing with and what I hear on a daily basis."

Dante Bazard is a P.E.I. human rights commissioner and also an anti-racism policy advisor for the province.

He said the initiative shows the PSB takes racism incidents seriously.

"Within the schools, they have to develop their own systems that can hold people accountable," Bazard said.

"When you show students that this is very important, this needs to be addressed immediately and it's swift action, then that's going to be a great message to students who are being impacted by racial discrimination and other forms of discrimination."

'The students are receptive'

Queen Charlotte Intermediate, East Wiltshire Intermediate, Birchwood Intermediate, Colonel Gray Senior High School and Westisle Composite High School are participating in the pilot.

Terri MacAdam, director of students services at the PSB, said many schools wanted to take part in the project, but that they decided to keep it to only five while they were gathering data.

"Those are schools that already invested some time into looking at diversity within their building and, you know, questioning what supports they could give to students, so that's why those five were chosen," she said.

"The schools are appreciating the opportunity to have further education."

Scott said he hopes the PSB expands the pilot Island-wide in the future.

"The first couple of visits have been great," he said. "I feel the students are receptive."

The pilot is set to run for four years.