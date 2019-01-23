Group eager to get moving on Summerside Discovery Centre

A group trying to bring a science centre to Summerside is optimistic it'll be able to secure provincial funding after a meeting with the economic development minister last week.

Ron Perry, of the Summerside Y Service Club, said organizers are hoping the province will contribute $1.7 million toward the $6.5 million science centre.

Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer told Perry the province doesn't want to be responsible for any cost overruns.

Perry said the club has committed to cover cost overruns of $100,000 a year for the first five years of operation, so he's optimistic that will meet the requirement to secure provincial funding.

'Then it's full steam ahead'

"Once we've reached that point then it's full steam ahead with the project, meaning we go to the next level, federal government, we initiate our capital campaign and move the project as fast as we can," Perry said.

"The longer it takes the more expensive it's going to be."

Perry said if the group gets the provincial funding, it plans to ask the federal government for $3 million. The remainder will need to be raised through a capital campaign.

