P.E.I. offering first-ever disaster assistance program following Dorian

The P.E.I. government is offering emergency funding to deal with the aftermath of post-tropical storm Dorian.

P.E.I. residents will be able to access emergency funding from government in the coming days to aid in recovery costs, a news release from the provincial Emergency Measures Organization says.

The province's first-ever disaster assistance program will be rolled out at the beginning of the week to help Islanders, small businesses and non-profit organizations with costs to repair or replace uninsurable basic property loss.

Provincewide impacts like what has been experienced following Dorian have never been felt on P.E.I. before, Premier Dennis King said in the release.

"This is an unprecedented situation that has touched all of us in one way or another. We are in this together and we are here to help Islanders," he said.

Cabinet met Friday afternoon to begin activating the program. That step also triggers access to disaster relief funding from the federal government.

Cabinet also approved a one-time emergency fund program for about 6,000 Islanders currently receiving income assistance to support their basic needs.

Under the program, individual income assistance clients will receive $110, a couple will receive $140 and an additional $30 will be provided to clients for each of their dependents.

Details about how and where Islanders can apply for financial assistance will be shared early next week, the release said.

The government's response to post-tropical storm aid has been criticized by the opposition.

