Disabilities mention in throne speech pleases P.E.I. council
‘To hear them say it’s not time for austerity is very good’
The P.E.I. Council for People with Disabilities is hopeful the federal government will move to address the needs of its members following last week's throne speech.
The council has 10,000 members on the Island.
"We see many throne speeches where the word disability isn't even mentioned," said executive director Marcia Carroll.
"To hear them say it's not time for austerity is very good for the people I represent. There seems to be a deeper understanding of how people with disabilities are affected by the pandemic, and certainly some concerted efforts to address those barriers."
Talk of new support for job search, the development of a guaranteed-income supplement based on the model used for seniors and investment in affordable, accessible housing is all good news, said Carroll.
The proof, as always, will be in the implementation, she said, and that will partly come down to who they consult with in advance of developing the plans. She noted the federal government's first pandemic program for people with disabilities had criteria that were too stringent, but she believes the government has learned from that experience.
The poorest people in the country are people with disabilities, she said, and that's why talk of an income supplement is particularly significant.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.