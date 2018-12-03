Demonstration reminds Islanders to respect accessible parking spots

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities is reminding drivers to respect designated accessible parking spaces — and asking Islanders to think twice before they make assumptions about anyone using those spots.

The group held a demonstration in Summerside Monday, using mobility aids like wheelchairs and walkers to block parking spots. The goal is to remind motorists of the added challenges those living with disabilities face when trying to get around town.

'The designated spots are not a privilege, they are an accommodation that a person with a disability needs in order to participate fully in society,' says Marcia Carroll, executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"What people really don't understand is when you take up a designated space, it impedes a person's ability to navigate through their community," said Marcia Carroll, executive director of the council.

"The designated spots are not a privilege, they are an accommodation that a person with a disability needs in order to participate fully in society," she said.

The demonstration included common excuses people may use when parking in designated spots.

'It's very frustrating'

As part of the demonstration, the council highlighted common excuses people may use when illegally parking in designated spaces. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"It's very frustrating," said Ann Ramsay, who uses a wheelchair and said it's often difficult to find accessible parking. "If I had a pair of legs that could work I would not be using somebody else's parking spot that doesn't have that ability.

"I love this demonstration, because it gives people an idea of what people in wheelchairs or with an invisible disability have to deal with."

Those invisible disabilities were also featured in the demonstration, with small signs alerting the public to the range of medical conditions — from arthritis to heart disease — that can warrant the use of accessible parking spaces.

"The designated parking permit is issued through a medical certificate through a doctor. If you can't walk 75 metres without causing considerable harm to yourself, you are entitled to a designated parking permit," Carroll said.

Organizers want Islanders to realize that the disabilities people live with aren't always obvious.

Ann Ramsay uses a wheelchair and says it’s frustrating how often designated spots are used by people who don't have permits. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

7,500 permits issued per year

Carroll said approximately 7,500 designated parking permits are issued on P.E.I. every year. And that her office gets calls daily about unauthorized use of accessible parking spaces from people entitled to use them.

"Awareness is ongoing. You've got to do it all the time, every day, every year," Carroll said.

"So we just keep plugging away and hoping to build awareness and have people understand how they can adversely affect a person with a disability's life," she said.

The group suggests that if you see someone illegally parking in a designated spot, the best thing to do is take down the licence plate and call police.

More P.E.I. news