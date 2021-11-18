P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities changes its name

The organization also unveiled a new logo and website. (ResourceAbilities)

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities is getting a name change.

The organization announced at an AGM Wednesday it will now be called ResourceAbilities as part of a new rebranding strategy, and also unveiled a new logo.

Executive director Marcia Caroll said the decision was the result of a long consultation process with its members across the Island.

"The membership expressed concerns about it and thought we should modernize," she said.

"It was very important to our younger membership that we talk about abilities and not disability…. So we are a resource for people with different levels of ability in our community."

Caroll said some members objected to being identified primarily by their disability.

"Language is important, and if we're going to normalize disability, perhaps we should start to use appropriate language," she said.

"The worst thing for us is that people wouldn't be able to find us or understand what we do or know our service. But we also don't want people not to come to us because of stigma."

The organization is also launching a more up-to-date website which will be more easily accessible for people with visual impairments.

The site will have a new font, background and is better in terms of functionality for those who access it on phones or tablets.

This is the group's second name change in its 47-year history.