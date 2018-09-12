P.E.I. teen sent to IWK after dirt bike collision

A P.E.I. teenager has been sent to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax after the dirt bike he was driving collided with another vehicle Sunday near Tignish, police say.

West Prince RCMP said the boy, who is under 18, has serious injuries.

"About 4:40 in the afternoon West Prince RCMP received a call of motor-vehicle accident in St. Felix. Members attended, it was a two-vehicle accident where a dirt bike had hit a motor vehicle," said Cpl. Nick Doyle.

"As a result the driver of the dirt bike was injured and sent to the IWK."

Ongoing investigation

Doyle said he could not give many details because the incident is still under investigation, but said it appears one vehicle went through an intersection without stopping. Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Doyle said the collision happened near the Haywood Road.

The teen was first transported to the Prince County Hospital and then to the IWK, police said. Doyle did not have a further update on his condition.

Doyle said the male driver of the car was OK and did not need to go to hospital.

