New online grocery delivery service looking for local producers
Dinnerbasket.ca hopes to be in service by next month
A new business on P.E.I. aims to help local food producers get their products on the dinner tables of Island households.
Iain MacInnes, sales and vendor manager for Dinnerbasket.ca, said the company is currently looking for people on P.E.I. who produce everything from meat and vegetables to bread and pickles.
People would order online at the website and have their groceries delivered. There will also be recipes available for people to order customized ingredients.
MacInnes said what makes his service different than what grocery stores are already offering is that all the food would be made on P.E.I.
"It's fantastic when sometimes I'm eating at the table and I know where everything came from. It's just fantastic," he said.
"And I think a lot of people appreciate that, especially here. So just enabling that for everyone here, that's sort of our goal."
A person has been hired to help find vendors, and if all goes well, the service could be up and running by next month.
"We're just trying to offer solutions so that vendors can have another revenue source and customers can have a benefit from having, you know, an easier way to eat the food from Prince Edward Island."
MacInnes said the service is also starting up simultaneously in Moncton, N.B.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
