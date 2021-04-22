House fire shuts down highway in eastern P.E.I.

A fire in Dingwells Mills shut down a section of Route 2 in eastern P.E.I. for a couple of hours Wednesday night.

The Souris Fire Department and RCMP were called to the fire about 8 p.m. St. Peters and Central Kings fire departments were called in to assist.

RCMP told CBC News at least one person lives in the home, but no one was home at the time the fire started. No one was injured.

RCMP do not believe the fire is suspicious, but are waiting for the P.E.I. fire marshal to determine the cause.

The condition of the home is not known.

More from CBC P.E.I.