Province ups funding for half-price dining deal to $875K after strong demand from Islanders

The province is spending another $375,000 on a campaign to help restaurants hit hard by the pandemic, after the first half-million in funding was nearly used in just seven days.

The province launched the Dine In and Save program on March 21 and it was slated to run until March 31.

However, all but $80,000 of the original $500,000 was spent in the first week, Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay said, prompting the top-up.

MacKay said some restaurants are reporting a major increase in business, about 75 per cent, thanks to the deal, which is a partnership between the P.E.I. Restaurant Association, Canada's Food Island and Tourism P.E.I.

Dine In and Save sees the province pick up half the tab, up to $15 per person, for food and non-alcoholic beverages at more than 70 participating restaurants Sunday through Wednesday.

'It's nice to be busy'

Richard Court, who owns the Pilot House in downtown Charlottetown, said they underestimated the demand for the program and had to bring in extra staff to keep up.

"Since the pandemic we've noticed that the Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday have fallen off in a greater degree than our Fridays and Saturdays," he said.

"So it's nice to have the restaurants full again those days, and it's nice to see new faces, and it's nice to be busy."

Court said with physical distancing his restaurant can handle slightly over 50 per cent capacity.

He said the restaurant community is excited because of the surge from the program, the Meat N' Badaydas culinary showcase beginning April 1 and the planned opening of the Atlantic bubble by April 19.

"We had a rough one on 2020," he said. "We're optimistic that 2021 will kind of gloss over some of those losses."

