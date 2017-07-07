Diesel prices up on P.E.I.
The price of diesel is up Friday morning on P.E.I. in the weekly price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
No change in prices of other fuels
The minimum price for self-serve diesel increased by 1.2 cents to $1.303.
Prices for gasoline, furnace oil and propane did not change this week.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Oct. 25.
