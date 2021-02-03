International student alumni sponsor new scholarship

Some recent international student graduates from the University of Prince Edward Island have come together to try to make the university experience better for current students than it was for them.

A group of four alumni, all originally from Nigeria, have created the Diaspora Alumni Scholarship Fund to support students of African descent. Mary-Ann Aliu, one of the four, said the scholarships were inspired by the values instilled in her by her family, and by her own experience as an international student.

"Giving is a core value in my family. Anywhere I find myself I always try to find a way to give back," said Aliu.

"Being an introvert who's quite shy, I was shy when I arrived, integrating into the community was quite hard for me."

International students face all the challenges that domestic students do, Aliu said — the need to balance work and study, unexpected financial challenges faced by their families or others sponsoring their education — as well as having to pay much higher tuition fees.

Beyond financial help

The group has raised enough money to provide two $1,000 scholarships this year, but Aliu said there has been a lot of interest in the fund, and she is hopeful they will be able to expand in future years.

She is also looking to help students in other ways.

"We would like to mentor international students and walk with them on their journey as they go through post-secondary institutions and be a shoulder for them to lean on and also be an ear for them when they would like to talk to someone," said Aliu.

"Something I wish was done for me when I was a student."

Aliu said they have about 15 applications for the two scholarships so far.

International students of African descent at UPEI and Holland College are eligible, and can apply on this web form.

