Diaper shortage at P.E.I.'s main food bank
'There’s always a demand for them, and always a struggle for us to fulfill that demand'
A diaper shortage at P.E.I.'s Upper Room Food Bank has staff asking the public for a little help to restock the shelves.
But they're not looking for disposable diapers in smaller sizes — newborn to size three are generally always available — they need larger sizes for older babies and toddlers.
"The bigger sizes: four, five and six are certainly a struggle for us to get in," says food bank general manager Mike MacDonald. "And as soon as we do get them in, they are usually gone within the next day or two."
60 households need diapers monthly
At least 60 households with babies and toddlers depend on the food bank monthly, he said, and for families already struggling to put food on the table coming up with money for diapers is difficult.
"It's a big expense and it's not an expense that goes away for quite some time," noted MacDonald.
"If we're able to supply them diapers, then they can use those funds to buy other food supplies or other household needs. It's an expense we certainly wish we could help more with."
May have to purchase
The food bank doesn't usually use donated funds to buy diapers, MacDonald said, but with none in larger sizes currently on the shelves, he said they'll soon have to.
"We would encourage people to consider donating diapers," said MacDonald. "And if they are, to think about those larger sizes that the kids seem to stay into longer and that's certainly where the demand is."
Other baby and toddler items are also always welcome, he added, including baby wipes, formula, bottles, soaps, and food for babies and toddlers.
