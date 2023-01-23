Diane Griffin appointed to lead Health P.E.I. board

Former Sen. Diane Griffin has taken over as chair of the board of Health P.E.I.

Health Minister Ernie Hudson made the announcement Monday.

"Diane has extensive experience in governance including serving in roles such as deputy minister, town councillor and most recently as a senator," said Hudson in a news release.

"I know she will excel in providing governance and oversight for our health authority as we make the necessary changes to increase access to care while stabilizing our health care system."

Griffin retired from the Senate, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 75, in March.

The Health P.E.I. board chair position became available on Dec. 31 with the resignation of Derek Key. Two weeks ago, a letter to Premier Dennis King from Key, dated Dec. 6, became public — which outlined a lengthy list of concerns.

Key said Health P.E.I. needed more independence from government, in particular when it came to hiring health-care professionals. The process is unnecessarily complicated, he said.

In Monday's news release, Griffin said she intends to work collaboratively with the entire Health P.E.I. team as well as with its partners and stakeholders to continue to make progress in building a health system that provides high-quality care all across the province.