Dialysis, palliative care expanded at Western Hospital

Improvements to the dialysis and palliative care units at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., were officially opened Tuesday.

The previous palliative care unit was renovated as a hemodialysis space, which the province said in a news release will make for better patient privacy. The new unit is also bigger, with improved water quality technology.

The Atlantic branch of the Kidney Foundation of Canada welcomed the larger space.

"Dialysis treatments are needed three to four times each week to sustain life for a person living with end stage renal failure," said development co-ordinator Marlene Dorey in a news release.

"Each treatment lasts for four to five hours, so having a more modern dialysis unit close to home will have a positive impact on quality of life for these patients."

The palliative care unit was moved into a new area and expanded.

The unit includes space dedicated to family members, a kitchen, and a washroom with a shower.

The total cost of the renovations was $750,000.

