Province to help cover cost of glucose sensors for Islanders with diabetes

Islanders living with diabetes can now apply for funding to purchase sensors to help monitor their sugar levels.

The Glucose Sensor Program, which officially launches June 1, will give Islanders access to glucose sensor technology at a reduced cost through local P.E.I. pharmacies.

Out-of-pocket cost will be based on household income and the existence of private health insurance.

More than 15,000 Islanders live with diabetes, a chronic disease where the body is unable to produce insulin or properly use the insulin it produces. On average, 860 Islanders are diagnosed with diabetes each year.

The program is expected to support 1,300 Islanders who require intensive management of their diabetes through multiple daily injections of insulin or an insulin pump.

'Diabetes is expensive'

Martha St. Pierre, the diabetes clinical leader for the province, said on average the sensors cost about $300 a month, and this program will help curb that cost — allowing more people access to the technology.

"We've certainly seen over the last number of years, as this technology was available but not affordable for many Islanders, the impact of that, and we struggle with that because many Islanders could benefit from it but certainly couldn't afford," she said.

"Diabetes is expensive, we know that. It's not just about glucose testing, it's the medications, the insulin, the day-to-day management, healthy foods and so forth."

Overall, the provincial government is investing $1.1 million into program.

Unlike a blood glucose meter, which provides just a single glucose reading, glucose sensor systems can provide glucose information every one to five minutes, and can provide alerts and alarms to warn the individual if their glucose readings are too low or too high.