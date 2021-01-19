DFO looking to hire 100 fisheries officers in next 2 years

More people are going to be recruited as fisheries officers over the next couple of years because of an increasing number of retirements.

DFO is predicting about 100 people will need to be hired in the next two years alone.

Glen Gillespie, the acting area chief for conservation and enforcement in P.E.I., calls it "one of the best jobs in the world."

"You're outdoors, you're dealing with the public, dealing with fishers and stakeholders. You're in the community promoting compliance of regulations and there's a tangible result that you see as a fishery officer in your work."

The training involves 16 weeks in the classroom, including nine at the RCMP training facility in Regina.

After that, the first 30 months are taken up with on-the-job training, with a starting salary of around $53,000.

