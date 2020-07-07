Back to the drawing board for Trainor Street development 

It will be back to the drawing board for a proposed development in Charlottetown after city council voted to rescind a lot consolidation Wednesday night.

Developer Chris Linzel-Waddell was proposing three buildings, a mix of townhouses and apartments on Trainor Street, in the city's north end.

Each building would have 20 units, for a total of 60 units.

Residents in the area have been fighting the development for the past six months, arguing the increased traffic created by the development would create a dangerous situation in the neighbourhood.

Council voted 6-2 to rescind the lot consolidation first approved in June.

'I don't think you've heard the end of this'

Mike Duffy, chair of the city's planning committee, says he was disappointed in the city council's vote. He said it was a good development for the area.

Council voted against its own planning staff's recommendation, which said the project should go ahead.

Duffy said the developer could appeal the decision to the Island Regulatory or Appeals Commission, he could abandon the whole project, or he could proceed with the development without consolidating the lots. He said he wouldn't even need to go back to council, he has a right to build on the existing lots.

"I don't think you've heard the end of this," said Duffy.

The buildings would be built behind Royalty Maple Cottages on Malpeque Road, at the corner of Trainor Street and Katie Drive. The main entry and exit for the buildings would be onto Trainor Street.

'It's been six-and-a-half months of a continuous battle'

John Barrett lives in the neighborhood and led the fight against the development, which included a protest in front of city hall in November. He said he'll celebrate Wednesday night's win.

"I'm pleased by the fact that the majority of the council has listened to and understands the concerns of the 400 plus residents of Southview Estates," said Barrett.

"It's been six-and-a-half months of a continuous battle, some stonewalling on behalf of the city, and maybe small victories along the way."

Barrett realizes this may not be the end of the battle. He said residents are prepared to continue the fight, even if that fight ends up at the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

"So, at this point, it's a bit of a wait and see and I guess the ball would be in the developer's court at this point."

Contacted Wednesday night by CBC News, the developer, Chris Linzel-Waddell, said he may have more to say about council's vote on Thursday.

'I just don't feel it's a good fit'

Jason Coady, who is the councillor for the area, voted against the development.

"We have an established neighborhood in Southview Estates, it's all residential, I don't feel apartments would be a good fit in that established neighbourhood" said Coady, citing concerns about traffic.

"I just don't feel it's a good fit."

A traffic study was done in the area and found the development would have no significant impact on traffic.

Duffy said the land is zoned highway commercial, which would allow for such developments as a motorcycle club, medical centre or a funeral home.

There are 22 uses which city council could approve for those lots.

"Some councillors here tonight thought that maybe they were doing a favour to the people out in Southview Estates and maybe, in the long run, we will find out that they did but I'm of the opinion that maybe we might look back in a year or two and say back on Jan. 6 we should have taken that option."

Here is a breakdown of the city council vote

The following six councillors voted to rescind the lot consolidation for an apartment complex on Trainor Street:

Mitchell Tweel

Alanna Jankov

Greg Rivard

Julie McCabe

Jason Coady

Bob Doiron

The following two councillors voted to support the original lot consolidation:

Terry MacLeod

Mike Duffy

Kevin Ramsay was in a conflict of interest and Terry Bernard was not in attendance, neither voted.

