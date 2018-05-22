Number of building permits in Cornwall, P.E.I., doubles in last year

The number of development permits issued in Cornwall, P.E.I., has doubled in the last year.

Last year, 122 units were approved, but so far this year 245 have been issued.

That includes apartments, townhouses, affordable housing and single-family homes.

Town officials expect the number of approved development permits could reach 300 before the end of the year.

"Basically, since 2016 we've really seen a lot of growth," said Dean Lewis, manager of planning and development with the town.

'There's a need'

The province's housing crisis could have something to do with the spike in development, he said, highlighting the Charlottetown vacancy rate which sits at 0.2 per cent.

"They see that there's a need and they're trying to fill it," he said.

"We are going through a transition now with the highway about to open and we need all the help we can get. So we're hoping to keep the growth happening. We're keeping on top of it so far," Lewis said.

Lewis said he expects the extra tax revenue will help the municipality meet its needs as it continues to grow.

Apartment units make up the largest share of the development permits that have been issued so far, he said.

