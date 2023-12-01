Winners expansion, new strip mall, food court renos coming to Royalty Crossing

Several large developments are on the horizon at the Royalty Crossing shopping centre in Charlottetown.

The department store Winners is expanding by 8,000 square feet and is getting a new entrance on the same side as the Cineplex movie theatre, said Tim Banks, CEO of the APM Group, which owns the mall.

Winners is experiencing growth across Canada, he said, and its space in Charlottetown will be one of the first to get a facelift.

"It's a testament to our centre," said Banks. "It's one of the busier Winners stores in Atlantic Canada."

When renovations are complete, he said the Charlottetown Winners will be one of the largest in the region.

The future entrance to Winners is pictured. Developer Tim Banks says the move should reduce parking congestion at the mall. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

The new configuration and entrance will also reduce parking congestion in the parking lot on the University Avenue side, he said.

A new strip mall is also in the works. Banks's company has purchased the Canadian Food Inspection Agency building on University Avenue to make way for five retail locations. He said a small pizza shop nearby will be torn down to accommodate the development.

Four tenants have signed up for spaces and construction is set to begin mid-January, with tenants moved in and open sometime in May, said Banks.

He wouldn't name the companies moving in but said an announcement will likely come sometime after construction starts.

Changes are also coming to the mall's food court, which has been somewhat barren in recent years.

A new tenant, Folk Fries, will open mid-December, Banks said.

And starting Jan. 8, half the food court will be zoned off to allow for renovations, with work ending sometime in June.

When work is complete, he said seven new tenants will occupy the space — up from the current two.

"It should make a pretty significant improvement to the centre."

There will be more seating, a lounge area and new windows overlooking the future UPEI medical school, he said.

A new restaurant, Pure and Simple, will open sometime in the new year in a space near The Brick and Sportchek on Towers Road, he said.

Shopping malls staying strong

Overall, business at the mall has improved since his company took ownership, he said, with sales this year up 16 per cent from 2019 — the best year on record.

While some feel shopping centres are dying, Banks said many are rebounding.

"The people that were ordering online are finding it's costing them more now," said Banks.

"Some of the merchants are getting out of that and recognizing that people picking it up, looking at it and being able to buy it there — is back in the marketplace."