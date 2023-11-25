P.E.I. will no longer detain immigrants at provincial jail come September

Starting this fall, immigrants on Prince Edward Island suspected of violating immigration policy will no longer be detained at the provincial jail.

The province's contract with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will end in September. The change is happening across the country and is already in effect in some jurisdictions.

The shift comes after ongoing pressure from advocates to change the way in which those suspected of violating immigration policies are detained.

The hope is this will allow some migrants to stay in their current homes instead of being detained at a facility, says Sobia Ali-Faisal, executive director of BIPOC USHR.

"I think it is a great change and the province has done something really wonderful," Ali-Faisal said.

"It's a more humane process for migrants who might have some sort of interaction with the CBSA. Just stay in community while everything is being processed. There is really no reason to keep someone in jail if they haven't committed a crime, if they are not harmful to anyone in society."

BIPOC USHR has been supporting advocacy groups, such as the Halifax Refugee Clinic, in pressuring provincial governments to stop the detention of immigrants at provincial jails.

"There are stories of migrants being kept in jails and leaving with trauma," Ali-Faisal said, adding some refugees have already faced trauma before coming to Canada.

"They get here and then they are put in jail. Then they are treated the same as everyone else. It's not like they have a separate section for people seeking refugee status. They're treated like inmates."

That process can be humiliating and traumatizing for migrants, she said.

"There's been research and reports looking at migrants who are kept in detention, including in immigration detention centres, that their mental health is very adversely impacted."

The decision comes after consultations with stakeholders and advocacy groups, said officials with the province in an emailed statement.

"In September 2023, PEI notified CBSA of the official decision to join most of our other provincial counterparts in not using provincial correctional facilities to hold immigrant detainees," the statement read.

No immigrants are being detained on Prince Edward Island currently, according to officials with the CBSA.

'Like any other inmate'

In the summer of 2021 a 27-year-old man living on P.E.I. as a foreign student was detained at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Miltonvale after accessing care for his mental health.

"Because of the money and the bills that were racked up, the CBSA was seeking to deport him. And so while that was being processed they actually put him at the provincial jail, for no reason," Ali-Faisal said.

"It was very difficult to see him in that space because they did treat him just like any other inmate."

'Ideally it would be great to have spaces within communities people can stay in and be part of the community while these processes happen,' says Ali-Faisal.

At the time, the man was without status in Canada, and CBSA was looking at transferring him to an immigration detainee holding centre in Laval, Que.

"We were able to get him out of there and the rest of processing that happened, he was able to live in community," Ali-Faisal said.

Detention is a last resort when it comes to violations of immigration policy, said Aaron McCrorie, vice president for intelligence and enforcement at the CBSA.

"It's really for people who, under very narrow circumstances, are in violation of immigration requirements. And so we typically use provincial facilities to hold what we would call high risk detainees. That is people that pose a danger or risk to the public or other detainees or to our staff," McCrorie said.

Several provincial governments have already indicated they will be moving away from allowing detainees to be held at provincial jails, he said.

"We are looking for alternative arrangements for how we will hold those individuals."

CBSA is closely monitoring around 13,000 migrants across the country, McCrorie said.

About 98 per cent of those people are using alternatives to detention, he said, such as being supervised by a group like the John Howard society, or being electronically monitored.

About 185 migrants are being held in immigration holding centers, who are on the "cusp of removal" but are low risk and aren't violent toward others, he said.

Then there is a small but very real category of 50-60 migrants who have a history of violent or criminal behaviour, McCrorie said, who are typically held in provincial facilities.

"Provinces are much better equipped to deal with those people than we are," he said.

With the loss of access to the provincial facilities, the CBSA is working to upgrade its three immigration holding centres so they can hold higher-risk detainees, said McCrorie.

With provincial jails becoming less of an option for CBSA, more detainees could be moved to immigration detention centres like the one in Laval, Que., says McCrorie.

The criminal justice system prevails over any CBSA actions, he said, adding the organization has narrow grounds to detain an individual, such as a person who is a flight risk.

The change also means more detainees could be moved to immigration detention centres like the one in Laval, McCrorie said.

"That certainly is a risk," he said.

That is a concern for Ali-Faisal, she said.

"We know even immigration detention (centres) are not great places," Ali-Faisal said.

"Ideally it would be great to have spaces within communities people can stay in and be part of the community while these processes happen."

Immigrants who need help navigating the Canadian legal system don't have a lot of resources on P.E.I. and are usually referred to services in other places like Halifax, Ali-Faisal said.