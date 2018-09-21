Family finding comfort at home, says son of missing fisherman

Lucas DesRoches says his mom is home now, surrounded by family and friends.

Until Thursday, she stayed as close as she could to the shore of North Cape, P.E.I., where her husband and a fellow fisherman were lost at sea when their boat capsized on Tuesday.

"It's definitely hard on the family, on my mother, it's very difficult," DesRoches said Friday. "She's feeling comfort at home. My sister as well is surrounded by family and friends. Both of my brothers are here and they're doing the best they can to help and support."

The search for the bodies of Capt. Glen DesRoches and Maurice (Moe) Getson was suspended Friday. But residents of the Tignish area continue to do all they can to help the families.

When the DesRoches family decided not to find another boat and crew to finish the fishing season, the fishermen in the area hauled all of Glen DesRoches' lobster traps still at sea and unloaded them on the wharf.

Lucas DesRoches says he can still feel his father's presence on the North Cape wharf. Behind him are his father's lobster traps, hauled ashore by local fishermen. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Within a couple hours of putting the word out that we wanted to land the gear it just started showing up," Lucas DesRoches said.

"When the tragedy happened, of course the world doesn't stop and there's lots of things that need to be taken care of, and have an issue like this be taken care of so quick … it was just eliminated and we can move on to more important things like finding him."

I know I'm still in shock and I know I'm still in denial and I know there's some things that need to be taken care of and I just need to help out to move forward. — Lucas DesRoches

DesRoches said it's important to find the bodies as soon as possible so there can be a proper funeral and service for the men. The wind that is forecast for Saturday might help the recovery effort, he said.

"It's very crucial because there's an entire community right now that's torn apart … and the closure is the biggest thing," he said. "Right now there is a huge wound and if he's found, at least the wound's closed up and it has time to heal but until he's found the wound is just not going to heal."

Glen DesRoches, left, and Maurice (Moe) Getson, did not make it to shore after their boat capsized off North Cape on Tuesday. (Submitted by DesRoches family/Sumitted by Isabelle Getson)

DeRoches said he feels his father's presence on the wharf, but the grieving process "hasn't really kicked in" while there is still work to do.

"I know I'm still in shock and I know I'm still in denial and I know there's some things that need to be taken care of and I just need to help out to move forward," he said. "I know my time to grieve is going to come. I know when it does hit it's going to hit hard but right now I'm just looking forward and doing everything that needs to be done to make it easier for everyone else involved."

With files from Steve Bruce