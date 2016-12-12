Man dies in DeSable house fire

A 58-year-old man died Sunday night in a house fire in DeSable, P.E.I., say RCMP.

RCMP and the Crapaud Fire Department were called to the fire at the century farm home just before midnight.

Police say firefighters located the homeowner's body inside the house. They say he died while attempting to bring the fire under control.

RCMP say the man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for an autopsy.

The building was a complete loss and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the P.E.I. Fire Marshal's Office.

