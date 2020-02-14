Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visiting P.E.I. Friday

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is on P.E.I. Friday visiting with public officials.

Freeland met with P.E.I. Premier Dennis King at 9 a.m.

She will also meet with Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

Freeland has been met with protesters on some recent visits to other provinces.

On Wednesday Freeland was briefly blocked from entering Halifax City Hall by demonstrators supporting the opposition by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to the construction of a gas pipeline through northern B.C.

Freeland was confronted by dozens of protesters, but was eventually able to enter city hall with the help of Halifax Regional Police.

