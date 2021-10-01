Late launch of dental program 'failure of government,' says Green leader

P.E.I. Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is calling out the provincial government for its failure to deliver a promised dental program for low-income Islanders.

The program would provide services for Islanders that fall in the gap between being on social services and not being able to afford private insurance.

Bevan-Baker said the Green Party first asked for the program in 2020, but it was understandably delayed by the pandemic. It came up again for the 2021 budget, and he said he was given a very firm promise it would be in the budget and launch July 1.

Bevan-Baker said he inquired about it in early July and was told it would be ready to go in a few days.

"Here we are, not just a few days later, but a few months later and the program has still not launched," he said.

"They're taking names and they're putting them on a list but as far as I know not one single Islander has received dental treatment through the expanded services that were promised to open on July the first."

'Making grand promises'

A spokesperson for Health PEI said the program falls under that agency's jurisdiction, but provided no further information as to whether the program is currently available, and if not, when it will finally launch.

Bevan-Baker said he knows of constituents who are currently waiting to be seen under the program but have not been given an appointment time.

"It's a failure of government," he said.

"This government, again, has developed this characteristic of making grand promises and then absolutely dropping the ball."

Bevan-Baker listed the replacement for the Hillsborough Hospital, the establishment of mobile mental health units, and the introduction of midwifery in the province as previous examples of the government overpromising and under delivering.